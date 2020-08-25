1/
Christopher Michael Waleryszak
Christopher Michael Waleryszak

Napoleon - Christopher Michael Waleryszak, 37, of Napoleon entered into the arms of the angels on Monday, August 24, 2020, at the Filling Home of Mercy, his home for the last 14 years. He was born October 2, 1982 in Ravenna, Ohio the son of Michael and Marilu (Yurko) Waleryszak.

Surviving are his parents, brothers: Nathan (Rachel) Waleryszak and Chad (Danielle) Waleryszak; nieces Cadence and Makena, nephew Owen; aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family is grateful to the staff of the Filling Home for their friendship, compassion and exceptional care of Christopher.

Private family services have taken place. Christopher was laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery Fremont, OH. Memorial contributions may be made to the Filling Home of Mercy, N160 St. Rt. 108 Napoleon, OH 43545.

Those wishing to share online condolences are encouraged to visit www.hannmeanfuneralhomes.com.

Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio has been entrusted with arrangements.




Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
