Fremont - Cinthia A. Hetrick, 69, of Fremont, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at ProMedica Hospital in Fremont. She was born August 3, 1951 in Fremont, the daughter of the late Edward "Bud" and Eileen (Dudley) Horn. On May 25, 1973 she married Dennis Hetrick.



Cindy worked as a secretary at Clauss Cutlery, Christy Machine and First Choice Packaging. She was also an avid farmer on the family farm, Hetrick Farms. Later with her husband she started Hetrick Produce, raising and selling their own produce.



She enjoyed raising her Shorthorn Cattle and took pride in their produce business. She also enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren show livestock at the State and County Fair.



Cindy is survived by her husband of 47 years Denny Hetrick of Fremont; sons Chad (Stephanie) Hetrick, Chris (Heather) Hetrick, Cyle (Shawna) Hetrick all of Fremont; grandchildren: Ethan Hetrick, Clay Hetrick, Dean Hetrick, Mya Hetrick, Cooper Hetrick; many nieces and nephews; brothers: Dudley "Bud" (Jennifer Hammon) Horn, Gary (Judy) Horn, Mark(Cheri)Horn, Jon Horn; sisters Paula Secrist and Sande (William) Measimer and her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Maggie.



Visitation will take place on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 3-8 P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Masks are required, social distancing will be in place and wait times may occur outdoors. Funeral services will be Private. Cindy will be laid to rest in Greenwood Cemetery in a public service on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at approximately Noon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Life Connection of Ohio. In an effort to personally support the organization, Cindy gifted her eyes and tissue as a donor at the time of her passing. It was a true passion of hers as Cindy was a living kidney donor also.









