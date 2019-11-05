|
|
Clara R. Heineman
Woodville - Clara R. Heineman, 89, recently of Pemberville, OH passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Life. She was born on November 12, 1929 to Charles L. and Laura M. (Schroeder) Gerwin of Gibsonburg. She married Robert R. Heineman at Solomon Lutheran Church on November 19, 1950. Clara and Robert raised two children and celebrated nearly 69 years of marriage before Robert's passing on January 24, 2019.
Clara worked for The Woodville State Bank for 13 years. During that time, she married Robert and upon his return from Korea, they built their first home. She became a stay at home mother, volunteering at the church, helping where needed in the secretary's office, and taught Sunday School for 25 years. She served on the Board of Elections for 25 years and worked for 13 years for the Village of Woodville as a utility billing clerk. She worked tirelessly with Robert as he volunteered at the Fourth of July celebration, helping to keep the books and balance ledgers by hand.
Clara loved to golf, and often vacationed with her husband over the Thanksgiving weekend in South Carolina. She scored a hole in one, and played for several years in a ladies' league at Hidden Hills.
Clara is survived by her son, William R. (Theresa) Heineman of Woodville; daughter, Amy (Tom) Richcreek of Sylvania Twp. Grandchildren: Robert John Heineman of Sylvania, and Jessica J. Richcreek of Toledo. Sister-in-law, Lois Gerwin of Gibsonburg. In addition to her husband Robert, Clara is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Leona and Irene Titkemeier; brothers, Paul, Harold and Herbert Gerwin.
Family and friends will be received 2-7 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 W. Main Street, Woodville, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Thursday, November 12, 2019 at Solomon Lutheran Church, 305 W. Main Street, Woodville, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Alan Brown. Interment will be in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville. There will be a bereavement luncheon served at the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Solomon Lutheran Church Endowment Fund, Luther Home of Mercy, or Otterbein Senior Life. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019