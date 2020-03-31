|
|
Clarence "Red" Edwin Eversole
Fremont - Clarence "Red" Edwin Eversole, 85, of Fremont, Ohio passed away on Friday March 20, 2020 at a Nursing Home in Akron Ohio. He was born to Eli and Sarah (Davies) Eversole on October 5, 1934 in Hessville, Ohio.
Clarence was enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and an Honorary Discharge in 1958. He married Nancy (Truex) deceased; in 1960 and fathered 4 daughters. He was a longtime employee and retired from Chemi-Trol Tank Division in Fremont. He was a lifetime member of F.O.E. (Eagles) and an avid Race Fan. He enjoyed watching TV with his Fur Baby, Coco, and his Grand dog, Smudge, and feeding them treats.
He is preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Robert Eversole, Margaret Cummings, Glen Eversole, Thelma Irene Ernst, Howard Eversole, and Ruth Halstead, and loving companion, Sharon Cooley.
He is survived by his daughters, Sally (James Heilman) Eversole, Connie Naus, Julie (Richard) Esparza, Tammy Perez. He will be remembered by his 13 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren by our stories and memories we will share.
Cremation has taken place, and Memorial Service and burial at Greenlawn Memory Gardens in Clyde, Ohio, will be at a later date due to current circumstances. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Clarence and Coco's names to, Humane Society of Sandusky Co., 1315 North River Rd., Fremont, Ohio 43420.
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 4, 2020