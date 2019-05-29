Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
Funeral service
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church
1441 Fangboner Road
Fremont, OH
Clarence "Tom" Gillmor


Clarence "Tom" Gillmor

1935 - 2019
Clarence "Tom" Gillmor Obituary
Clarence "Tom" Gillmor

Fremont - Clarence "Tom" Gillmor, 84, of Fremont, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. He was born May 24, 1935 in Fremont to Robert and Nova (Copley) Gillmor. Tom graduated from Fremont Ross in 1953. He married Mary (Santos) Gillmor on October 24, 1953.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years; his daughters, Cathy (Marty) Williams of New Hampshire and Karen (Steve) Berlekamp of Green Springs, his son, Clarence "Bob" (Kathy) Gillmor of Old Fort; ten grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; seventeen great-grandchildren; 10 step-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Gladys (Glenn) Binkley of Fremont and Clara White of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Connie Gillmor Yarmoluk, brothers, Ken and Dale Gillmor, sisters, Louise (Voelzke) and Jane (Wheeler) Gillmor.

Tom was a farmer his entire life. He also drove truck for 30 years. He enjoyed cutting firewood, woodworking, working in his son's cannon shop, going to flea markets, participating in Western square dancing, and attending all events of his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Tiffin T-Squares for over 30 years, a member of the Masons and Eastern Stars for 40 years, as well as a past Patron of Eastern Stars in 2001.

Tom's family felt especially blessed to share his last birthday with him, celebrating with his favorite treat- an ice cream cake. Tom could eat ice cream seven days a week.

Visitation will take place Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Funeral services will be Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 am at Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church, 1441 Fangboner Road, Fremont, OH, 43420. Rev. G. Alan Brown II, OSL will be officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Union Cemetery in Old Fort.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hayes United Methodist Church or PT Services Fremont Delay the Disease.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 29, 2019
