Clarence R. "Ronnie" Clere
Fremont - Clarence R. "Ronnie" Clere, 77, of Fremont, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Countryside Manor with his family by his side. He was born September 19, 1942 in Jackson County Ohio the son of Clarence Robert and Mary Margaret (Wilburn) Clere. Ronnie attended Oak Harbor High School and went on to work for U.S. Gypsum in Genoa. On January 8, 1960 he married Julia Francis Hurst, she preceded him in death. On June 8, 2001 he married Joyce Hilt Turner.
He was an avid fisherman for Perch and Walleye and enjoyed hunting with his coon dogs.
Surviving is his wife Joyce; children: Clarence Jr. Clere, James Clere, Diana Walker and Roger Clere; step-children: Charles Turner, Jr., Thomas Turner, Kimberley Auxter, Brenda Foos; 19 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; 16 step-grandchildren; 23 step-great-grandchildren; sister Janet Herman, brothers Larry and John Clere and brother-in-law- Richard Van Ness. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Julia, daughter Mary Bloomfield; sister Vernie Van Ness; infant brothers Jimmy and Bobby; step-son Robert Turner.
The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside Manor and Promedica Hospice for their care.
Visitation will take place on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 4-7P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral services will begin at Noon at the funeral home on Friday, October 18, 2019. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Resident Needs Fund.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Ronnie's family
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019