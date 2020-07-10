1/1
Clayton Elmore Russell Jr.
Clayton Elmore Russell, Jr.

"The Master's Clay"

January 8, 1938-July 6, 2020

On July 6, 2020 Clayton Elmore Russell, Jr. left this world to join his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Clayton was 82.

Clayton was born January 8, 1938 in Springfield, Massachusetts to Clayton Elmore Russell, Sr. and Dorothy Angela Rose. His parents divorced when he was young, and he continued to live with his father and grandmother (Mary Ann Scott) in New Brunswick, Canada.

At the age of 17, Clayton joined the United States Navy. During his service from 1955-1963 he travelled to 57 countries, 11 seas, 3 oceans, and 4 continents. He became a Navy S.E.A.L., serving in Korea and Vietnam. He was once captured as a POW for 12 hrs.

Clayton was married 3 times in his life, but found his true love at a New Orleans honkey-tonk where he and Brenda (Allen) danced all night. She introduced him to the gospel of Jesus Christ, and he was saved and baptized in New Orleans. He felt a strong calling to ministry, pastoring several churches and became a travelling evangelist musician when they moved back to Ohio around 2000.

Clayton is survived by his loving wife Brenda L. Russell, his sons James Russell and Matthew Bowman, his step-daughter Christina Gillette (Kenyon), grandchildren Brooke and Jenna Russell (James), and Shaylee and Clayton Bowman (Matthew). Romans 8:38-39

Visitation will take place on Monday, July 13, 2020 at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, Ohio where funeral services will begin at 12 noon.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery with military gravside rights performed by the V.F.W. and American Legion. Online condolences and fond memories may be shared at www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in News-Messenger from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
