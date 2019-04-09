|
Cleobelle Grace Slotto, 84, formerly of Co. Rd. 185, Clyde, more recently of Fremont, died at Stein Hospice in Sandusky on Tuesday, April 9, 2019.
Cleobelle was born in Clyde on March 2, 1935 to Huber and Hazel (Klingler) Jennings. She was a member of the 1953 graduating class of Clyde High School.
Mrs. Slotto was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Clyde. She enjoyed doing puzzles, but her life revolved around her children and grandchildren. She was a wonderful cook.
Growing up, she helped on the family farm, Jennings Produce. She helped her husband at Gene's Carry Out, and then had worked for the Sandusky County Auditor's Office.
On April 21, 1956, she married Eugene Michael Slotto. He preceded her on October 18, 2016.
Survivors include their children, Mary Lynn (Todd) Michaels of Fremont; Michael (Maria) Slotto of Clyde; Cindy (John) Brindley and Karen (Matt) Barron all of Fremont. Nine grandchildren, Meghan Michaels; Devon (Josh) Smith; Heidi (Matt) Anderson; Heather (Jason) Covert; Hilary (Josh) Churchill; Erica (Mike) Baker; Jason (Katie) Brindley; Britta Barron (AJ Donnell) and Clay Barron, along with nine great grandchildren also survive. Her sister, Patsy (Herb) Aldrich and brother, Joe (Martha) Jennings all of Clyde survive as well.
Mrs. Slotto was preceded in death by a grandson, Cory Barron.
A private funeral mass will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, Clyde with Rev. Ed Schleter officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Mary Church or Stein Hospice.
Published in the The News-Messenger on Apr. 9, 2019