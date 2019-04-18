Clifford C. Crosser



Oak Harbor - Clifford C. Crosser, 98, of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Elmwood Assisting Living, Fremont, Ohio. He was born near Arlington, Ohio on March 8, 1921, a son of the late Merle E. & Ora M. (Essinger) Crosser.



He was a graduate of Arlington High School, and the former Cleveland College of Mortuary Science, and attended Western Reserve University, Cleveland. A U.S. Army veteran of World War II, Cliff was a paratrooper in the 17th Airborne Division, serving in the Ardennes Campaign, the Rhineland, and the Battle of the Bulge. Following the war, he was a funeral director at the former George A. Keller Funeral Home in Fremont until establishing the Crosser Funeral Home in Oak Harbor in 1958. In 1975, he purchased the Myers Funeral Home in Elmore, in 1985, the Neidecker-LeVeck Funeral Home in Port Clinton, and opened the Neidecker, LeVeck & Crosser Funeral Home, Peninsula Chapel in Marblehead in 2000. He was a licensed funeral director and embalmer for nearly 70 years.



Cliff was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Oak Harbor, where he was a past president of the council. He was a former president of the Oak Harbor Rotary Club, where he was a Paul Harris Fellow, a member and past commander of John A. Fader Post #114 of the American Legion, V.F.W. Post #8732, Oak Harbor Lodge #495 F. & A.M. and Oak Harbor Chapter #162 Royal Arch Masons. The Scottish Rite, Valley of Toledo, Zenobia Shrine, and the Oak Harbor Golf Club.



On January 6, 1951, he married the former Kathleen Temple, and she preceded him in death on June 25, 1999. He is survived by sons, John D. (Sue) Crosser, Oak Harbor and Thomas M. (Paul) Crosser, Milwaukee, WI; his sister, Joan (Keith) Bibler, Findlay, Ohio, and nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by brothers, John H. (Agnes) Crosser, and Kermit M. (Rose) Crosser.



Friends may call from 2-6 P.M. Friday at Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 165 Toussaint St., Oak Harbor, with the Rev. David A. Voll officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, with American Legion Post #114 and V.F.W. Post #8732 conducting graveside rites. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ or a .