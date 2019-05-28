Cloyce D. Druckenmiller



Fremont - Cloyce D. Druckenmiller, 87, of Fremont, Ohio passed away at home on May 24, 2019 after a brief illness.



He was born in Fremont, Ohio to the late Harley and Geraldine (Keller) Druckenmiller. He married Arlene Mauvelyn Schutt on June 14, 1958, they were married for 60 years and she survives.



Cloyce enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 26, 1946. He served during the Korean War. His fellow comrades left Ft. Benning, GA for Okinawa, Japan and while in route the Korean War was declared and they were all told not to unpack their bags. He was Honorably Discharged on September 3, 1952 with the rank of Army Staff Sergeant. He was a life member of Clyde V.F.W. Post 3343 and a member of American Legion Post 121.



Cloyce was also one of the original founding members of the Sandusky Township Fire Department. He stepped down from the department after an ankle injury to avoid injury to any of his fellow firemen in the early 1970's.



He worked for Overhead Door Company, Controls Company of America and Fremont City School District as a Bus Driver, retiring after 27 years. He was the first Maintenance Supervisor for the Sandusky County YMCA, where he retired after 32 years. He was a grandfather to many of the children who attended the YNCA Child Care Program and was known to them as "Mr. Cloyce".



Cloyce's hobbies included gardening, camping, hunting, fishing, attending grandkids sporting events, traveling with family, collecting baseball hats, pencil sharpeners and his great collection of eagle statues.



Survivors include his widow, 3 children: Ronald (Jackie) Druckenmiller, Faye (Dan) Kingsborough and Gary (Tami) Druckenmiller; 6 grandchildren; Angie, Jennifer, Abby, Mike, Matt and Cole; 4 great-grandchildren; Jacob, Landon, Jared and Kaylee. Also surviving are 2 brothers Lyle Druckenmiller and Denny (Linda) Bliss; 3 sisters: Bev Brandeberry, Darlene (Ralph) Scott, Belinda (Russell) Burkett. Cloyce was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dale Druckenmiller and Donnie Thompson and sister Bev Trimble.



Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Alan Brown, O.S.L. will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens with Clyde VFW Post 3343 performing military graveside rights.



Memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice, Sandusky Township Fire & EMS, Sandusky County YMCA, Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church or Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www. Kkchud.com Published in the News-Messenger on May 28, 2019