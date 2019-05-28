Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
For more information about
Cloyce Druckenmiller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cloyce Druckenmiller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cloyce D. Druckenmiller


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cloyce D. Druckenmiller Obituary
Cloyce D. Druckenmiller

Fremont - Cloyce D. Druckenmiller, 87, of Fremont, Ohio passed away at home on May 24, 2019 after a brief illness.

He was born in Fremont, Ohio to the late Harley and Geraldine (Keller) Druckenmiller. He married Arlene Mauvelyn Schutt on June 14, 1958, they were married for 60 years and she survives.

Cloyce enlisted in the U.S. Army on January 26, 1946. He served during the Korean War. His fellow comrades left Ft. Benning, GA for Okinawa, Japan and while in route the Korean War was declared and they were all told not to unpack their bags. He was Honorably Discharged on September 3, 1952 with the rank of Army Staff Sergeant. He was a life member of Clyde V.F.W. Post 3343 and a member of American Legion Post 121.

Cloyce was also one of the original founding members of the Sandusky Township Fire Department. He stepped down from the department after an ankle injury to avoid injury to any of his fellow firemen in the early 1970's.

He worked for Overhead Door Company, Controls Company of America and Fremont City School District as a Bus Driver, retiring after 27 years. He was the first Maintenance Supervisor for the Sandusky County YMCA, where he retired after 32 years. He was a grandfather to many of the children who attended the YNCA Child Care Program and was known to them as "Mr. Cloyce".

Cloyce's hobbies included gardening, camping, hunting, fishing, attending grandkids sporting events, traveling with family, collecting baseball hats, pencil sharpeners and his great collection of eagle statues.

Survivors include his widow, 3 children: Ronald (Jackie) Druckenmiller, Faye (Dan) Kingsborough and Gary (Tami) Druckenmiller; 6 grandchildren; Angie, Jennifer, Abby, Mike, Matt and Cole; 4 great-grandchildren; Jacob, Landon, Jared and Kaylee. Also surviving are 2 brothers Lyle Druckenmiller and Denny (Linda) Bliss; 3 sisters: Bev Brandeberry, Darlene (Ralph) Scott, Belinda (Russell) Burkett. Cloyce was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Dale Druckenmiller and Donnie Thompson and sister Bev Trimble.

Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral Services will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Rev. Alan Brown, O.S.L. will officiate. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memory Gardens with Clyde VFW Post 3343 performing military graveside rights.

Memorial contributions may be made to Promedica Hospice, Sandusky Township Fire & EMS, Sandusky County YMCA, Hayes Memorial United Methodist Church or Donor's Choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www. Kkchud.com
Published in the News-Messenger on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
Download Now