Colleen P. Doren
Avon Park, FL. - Colleen Pearl Doren was born on March 11, 1936 in Ballville, Ohio to Roy Andrew and Mildred Catherine (Nitschke) Genson. Colleen passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2019, at the age of 83. Colleen graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1954, where she met the love of her life, Dean Doren. The couple was married on November 3, 1956 and continued to live together for 56 years, until Dean's death in 2012. She worked as a bank teller in Athens, Ohio early in their marriage, and lived out the rest of her life as a loving and devoted homemaker. In her leisure time, she enjoyed many pastimes, including playing bridge, bowling, golfing, downhill skiing and traveling and cruising with Dean. The Dorens moved to Avon Park, Fl, in their retirement, where they were able to support and care for both his and her parents. During their life together, Dean and Colleen were blessed with a loving family. Colleen is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mildred Genson, her mother/father-in-law, Lawrence R. and Bernice (Immel) Doren and two of her sisters, Shirley (Dick) Sherman and Vera Whittington. Colleen is survived by her three children: Kimberly Doren Barnes, Joseph (Vickie) Doren, and Kelly (Jeff) Weir, as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, her sister, Faye Genson Bunn, brother-in-law, Dick Sherman, and sister-in-law, Carol (Don) Roper.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A special thanks to niece and nephew Vicki (Jim) Werling, and Jimmy (Deb) Sherman.
Services commemorating Colleen's life were held Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida.
Colleen will be remembered with love by her entire family. As the glue that held her family together for many years, she will be greatly missed. In memoriam, donations can be made in Colleen's name to the .
Published in the News-Messenger on June 15, 2019