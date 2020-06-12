Connie M. Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Connie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Connie M. Miller

Fremont - Connie M. Miller, 66, of Fremont, Ohio passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born September 25, 1953 in Port Clinton, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Klacik) Goodman. She was a 1971 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received a bachelor's degree in education in 1999 from Bowling Green State University.

Connie married David P. Miller on May 23, 1975 at St. Ann Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and taught 1st and 2nd grade at Sacred Heart School for ten years. Connie loved and supported her husband in the family construction business.

Connie was a member and Lector at St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and hosting family holidays. She also appreciated classical music.

Connie is survived by her husband of forty-five years, David P. Miller; children, Laura (James) Baughman, Gregory (Kristen) Miller and Ben Miller, all of Fremont, Ohio; siblings, Chuck Goodman and Sue (Pat) Doty both of Green Springs, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation: Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH

Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, June 16, 2020; 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1021 W. State St., Fremont, OH.

Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved