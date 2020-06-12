Connie M. Miller
Fremont - Connie M. Miller, 66, of Fremont, Ohio passed away at home with her family by her side on Thursday, June 11, 2020. She was born September 25, 1953 in Port Clinton, Ohio, the daughter of Frank and Mary (Klacik) Goodman. She was a 1971 graduate of Fremont Ross High School and received a bachelor's degree in education in 1999 from Bowling Green State University.
Connie married David P. Miller on May 23, 1975 at St. Ann Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and taught 1st and 2nd grade at Sacred Heart School for ten years. Connie loved and supported her husband in the family construction business.
Connie was a member and Lector at St. Ann Catholic Church. She enjoyed flower gardening and hosting family holidays. She also appreciated classical music.
Connie is survived by her husband of forty-five years, David P. Miller; children, Laura (James) Baughman, Gregory (Kristen) Miller and Ben Miller, all of Fremont, Ohio; siblings, Chuck Goodman and Sue (Pat) Doty both of Green Springs, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation: Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH
Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, June 16, 2020; 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 1021 W. State St., Fremont, OH.
Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery, Fremont, OH
Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.