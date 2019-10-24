|
|
Constance "Connie" J. (Widman) Blum
Plymouth - Constance "Connie" J. (Widman) Blum, age 85, resident of Plymouth, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at The Willows at Willard. She was born on July 6, 1934, in Vickery, Ohio, to the late Leo B. and Eva (Swint) Widman. Connie was a 1952 graduate of Norwalk St. Paul High School and had worked for Mary Lee Candies, which later became Fannie Farmer Candies, Dale Olson Tax Service and had retired from Bob Stein Book Keeping and Tax Service.
Connie's memberships include: The Daughters of Isabella in Norwalk, Precious Blood Companions in Bellevue, Plymouth 55 Plus Club, Plymouth Area Historical Society, Altar Rosary Society and the Church Women United. She was a devout Catholic, formed the CCD program at St. Joseph Catholic Church, started and ran the Religious Article Shop, co-founding organizer of the Plymouth/Shiloh food pantry, and was a former Woman of the Year for a Norwalk Sorority. She also was a Volunteer of the Year for the Plymouth/Shiloh Ecumenical and founding organizer in 1987 of the Plymouth St. Joseph Church Festival.
Born in Vickery, Connie's family migrated to Wakeman, Ohio, during the depression era where her father farmed. Soon after, her brother, Vernon "Bud", drowned in the Vermilion River on his 8th grade graduation day and her father passed away. This left behind her mother to care for six children, along with her blind mother and her disabled Aunt. Through the work of many family and friends, including Hoernschemeyer, Hafner, Wise, Swint and Widman families, they settled in Norwalk. From there, the St. Paul parishioners embraced her family and made sure that all of the children received a Catholic Education. A Catholic Education was something that Connie prioritized with all her family and friends. After two trips to Medjugorje, she promoted the Divine Mercy Chaplet to all in our area who were unaware of it. Connie's favorite line was, "offer your suffering up to the poor souls." This is a rare trait for a person to have.
She is survived by a son, James R. (Sandra) Blum of Plymouth; 3 grandchildren Lauren (Cody) Evans of Meza, AZ; Luke and Benjamin Blum of Plymouth; great granddaughter, Hadlee Evans of Meza, AZ with another on the way; sister, Dolores (Brian) Colahan of Milan, OH; brother-in-laws, Paul Gross of Norwalk, OH, Virgil Falter of Tiffin, OH and Richard (Rita) Blum of Willard, OH and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by siblings, Ralph Widman, Vernon "Bud" Widman, Patricia Gross, Cleo "Buster" (Doris) Widman, Carol Falter and Louise (Charles) Shipley; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Raymond and Linda Blum, and Leo and Mary Ann Fox.
Visitation will be held at the Secor Funeral Home in Plymouth, Ohio on Sunday, October 27, 2019, from 2:00 - 4:00 PM with the Rosary recited at 4:00 PM and 6:00 - 8:00 PM with a Wake Service at 8:00 PM. Her Funeral Mass will be on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 10:30 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Plymouth with Fr. Chris Mileski officiating. Burial will follow at the Saint Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Attica, Ohio. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Paul High School or The Willows at Willard. Online condolences may be made at
www.secorfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger & News Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019