C.W. "Bill" Yeager
Fremont - C.W. "Bill" Yeager passed away unexpectedly at his home in Fremont on July 20, 2020. He was 93 years old. He was born on August 30, 1926 in Fremont to Carl and Bertha (Traunero) Yeager. Bill married Mary H. Lukac on June 16, 1951 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Port Clinton, OH by the Reverends Karl Brand and Nicholas Traunero.
Bill graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1944 where he played basketball. His single game scoring record of 43 points still remains. Bill served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. After his discharge he attended Tiffin University.
Bill was Chairman of the Board of The Fremont Flask Company, (founded by his father), for whom he worked over 70 years. He began his business career with the Fremont Flask Company in 1948. He fulfilled many positions en route to becoming the CEO of the company.
Bill was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church where he served as President of Council, lector and usher for many years. He also served as Summer Festival Chairman twice. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, 3rd and 4th degrees, Past President of the St. Joseph Booster Club and a member of the St. Joseph Central Catholic School Hall of Fame. He also served as Ticket Chairman for the Booster Club's All Sports Banquet and Stag for over thirty years. Bill was a member of The Elks and Moose Lodge, VFW, American Legion and Fremont Country Club. He was an active volunteer in the St. Joseph Central Catholic School cafeteria and with Mobile Meals. Bill and Mary enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Lake Erie in Port Clinton, OH for over 45 years.
Bill is survived by his three sons, James (Mary) Yeager, Fremont, OH, Gerald (Sandra) Yeager, Sylvania, OH and John (Tina Schuman) Yeager, Fremont, OH; grandchildren, Sarah (Bobby) Druckenmiller, Molly Yeager, Meghan Yeager, Kyle (Christine) Yeager, Alisha Yeager; great grandchildren, Carter and Cameron Druckenmiller.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; his parents; sister, Jean Girz and brothers, Tom "Spud" Yeager and Jack Yeager.
Visitation: Saturday from 8:30 am to 9:30 am at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.
Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan St, Fremont, OH, with Fr. Michael Roemmele officiating.
The family requests the use of face masks or coverings during visitation, Mass, and graveside services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Thomas J. "Spud" Yeager Memorial Scholarship Fund, or C.E.D.F., both of Bishop Hoffman Catholic Schools, St. Joseph Catholic Church or to a charity of donor's choice.