Cynthia Lyn Blaser
Bloomville - Cynthia Lyn Blaser, 54, passed away Wednesday morning, January 15, 2020, surrounded by her family at University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo.
She was born August 26, 1965 in Lima, OH, to J. L. and Anita (Whitney) Hines. Lyn married Nathan E. Blaser on September 7, 1985, in Bloomville, and he survives.
Survivors include: her mother, Anita Whitney of Tiffin, a son, Benjamin (Kearra) Blaser of Bloomville, two daughters, Tori (Justin) Brenner of Bloomville, and Carolyn (Matthew) Schneider of Republic, six grandchildren, Samuel and Rylynn Blaser, Nathan and Henry Brenner, Bailey and Lane Schneider, and Paul Brenner will arrive soon, her mother in law, Marjorie Blaser of Bloomville, two special nieces, Michelle Gressman of Gibsonburg and Amanda Brubaker of Woodville, three sisters, Drusilla Jacobs of Gibsonburg, Diana Gingrich of Bloomville, and Laurie (Rick) Walters of Bloomville.
She was preceded in death by her father and her infant brother, Benjamin Hines.
Lyn was a homemaker, a Certified Aroma Therapist, and a 1983 graduate of Gibsonburg High School. Lyn's greatest enjoyment was spending time with her grandchildren and sitting on the beach at Sanibel Island, and on her private beach at home.
Services will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 11:00 am, at the Bloomville United Church of Christ, 31 N. Marion St., Bloomville, with Pastor Tom Kagy officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bloomville.
It was Lyn's wishes that there would be no visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum, located on Sanibel Island. Their website is: www.shellmuseum.org.
The Lindsey-Shook Funeral Home, 3085 S. SR. 19 Bloomville is assisting the Blaser family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020