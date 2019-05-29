Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Graveside service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Westwood Cemetery
Woodville, OH
Resources
Dale Carl Emch Obituary
Dale Carl Emch

Woodville - Dale Carl Emch, 73, passed away at home on May 16, 2019, following an extended illness.

He was born in Woodville on January 05, 1946 to Carl and Orleana (Otten) Emch.

Dale was a retiree of Brush Wellman in Elmore after 40 years of service and served his community as a volunteer Fireman for 17 years and was a member of the American Radio Control Flyers Association.

He is survived by his wife Sharon (Parisien) Emch, whom he married in September 2, 1989; sons, Timothy (Melissa) Emch, Richard Emch and Scott (Nikki) Hicks; grandchildren, Megan E. Emch and Kristyn Strunk; great-grandchild, Dominyck Purcell; sister, Laurena Grabbenstetter; a special niece and God-daughter, Sue Johnson; and a great nephew, Michael Perkins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Merri Lynne Emch; and two brothers, Roger and James Lenke.

A graveside service will be held in Westwood Cemetery, Woodville on June 1, 2019 at 11:30am.

Memorial contributions may be made to Waldenstroms Research or .

Messages of condolence may be left at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in the News-Messenger on May 29, 2019
