Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
Dale E. Fox


1936 - 2019
Dale E. Fox Obituary
Dale E. Fox

Perrysburg - Dale E. Fox, 83, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital. He was born the son of Walter and Wilhelmina (Lemke) Fox on January 1, 1936 in Gibsonburg. He worked as a truck driver for NSL Leasing and Cimarron Trucking until his retirement. Dale was a member of the Fremont Eagles and VFW. In his spare time, he loved watching sports, especially the Ohio State Buckeyes and Detroit Tigers. Most of all he loved to spend his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who he adored.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Randy Fox of Arizona, Ricky Fox of Toledo, OH, Ronnie (Patty) Fox of Atlanta, GA, Renee Fox-Brewer of Perrysburg, OH; brother, Leroy Fox; 10 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold, Don, and Walter "Babe" Jr. Fox.

Visitation will take place Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3 p.m.-7 p.m. at Herman-Veh Funeral Home, 319 West Madison Street, Gibsonburg, OH, 43431

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home, with an additional hour of visiting beginning at 10am.

Burial will follow at West Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .

To express online condolences or to view Dale's Video Tribute, please visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 20, 2019
