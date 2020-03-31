|
|
Dale E. Hoy
Fremont - Dale E. Hoy, 93, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the Rutherford House. He was born February 18, 1927 in Fremont, the son of Frank E. Hoy and Kathryn (Lynch) Hoy Runion. He was a 1946 graduate of Fremont Ross High School where he lettered in football, basketball and track.
Dale served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was award the Army Occupation Medal Germany and the WWII Victory Medal.
Dale married Marian Hoy and she preceded him in death. He married Gwendolyn B. Ellenberg on July 31, 1993 in Gainesville, GA and she preceded him in death on April 5, 2012.
Dale worked at Crown Rubber and Ludlow Composites as Director of Manufacturing. He then worked as an Industrial Specialist for the Department of Defense until he retired in 1993. Dale was an avid baseball player on various teams. He was a member Fremont American Legion, Elks and VFW. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and fishing.
Dale is survived by his daughter, Carolyn (William) Kreilick, Lindsey, OH; daughter-in-law, Stephanie Hoy, Fremont, OH; sister, Phyllis (Walt) Sloan, Clyde, OH; grandson, Matthew (Amy) Kreilick and great-granddaughters, McKenna and Alivia Kreilick.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Gwendolyn B. Hoy; first wife, Marian Hoy; son, Roger Hoy; siblings, Florence Fry, Flossie Ottney, Evelyn Swander, John, Delbert, Donald and Robert Hoy.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2020, from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St., Fremont, OH.
Due to the CONVID-19 Pandemic, the family understands if you are not able to attend visitation. You may express condolences to the family at www.whhfh.com. If you are attending, Dale's family will receive one family at a time. The funeral home is complying with social distancing guidelines and precautionary measures.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH at a later date.
Memorials: To donor's choice
Published in the News-Messenger from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020