|
|
Dale Eugene Johnson
Unity Township - Dale Eugene Johnson, of Unity Township, Greensburg, formerly of Sewickley and Ohio, died Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the age of 88. Dale was born in Fremont, Ohio, on April 21, 1931, the son of the late Charles A. and Helen M. (Krawetzky) Johnson. He developed his great love of the outdoors from his parents. His mother was an avid fisherwoman, and his father, a captain on the local police force, was an avid hunter and target shooter. Dale was an accomplished fly fisherman and a member of the Spruce Creek Rod and Gun Club. He also loved skeet and trap shooting, and was a member of several regional shooting clubs and shooting leagues. Dale proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. He taught in-flight students how to use the then-new K-series bomb and navigation system that replaced the legendary Norden bomb sight. After an honorable discharge from the Air Force, Dale entered the Ohio State University and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial management. He then attended Case Western Reserve University, graduating with a Master's degree in Marketing and Finance. While residing in Sewickley, Dale was a school director for the Quaker Valley School District. After a wonderful and successful career in marketing and advertising that began in Ohio and took him all over this country and the world, he retired in 1997, after 23 years with Kennametal Inc. Dale is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Beth" Moir Johnson, whom he married in 1967; his brother-in-law, Donald Terrell, of Colorado; sister-in-law, Linda Moir McAnallen; brother-in-law, John Moir and wife, Connie; nephews, Michael Daily and son Cash, Greg Geary and wife, Denise, Geoff Geary, wife, Heide, and their sons, Austin and wife Aommie, and Grant and wife, Daria; as well as numerous other nieces and grandnieces and grandnephews. The family would like to thank the Senior Helpers staff for the kind and thoughtful care they gave Dale, especially Kathy Sheffler. Thanks too, to Rhonda Olson for the kindness and care shown to Dale. Per Dale's request, there will be no public visitation and services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harrold Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, 671 Baltzer Meyer Pike, Greensburg, PA, 15601, Pastor John Smaligo. Please write " Dale Johnson" on check memo line. VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020