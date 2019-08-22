|
Dale Hetrick
Huron - Dale Hetrick, 68, of Huron, passed away on August 18, 2019, at Promedica Health Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on February 16, 1951, in Sandusky to the late Robert and Wilma (Leimbach) Hetrick. He was a 1969 graduate of Fremont-Ross High School. Dale was a farmer and a long haul truck driver for much of his career. He enjoyed gardening, classic cars, and playing bingo.
He is survived by his three children, Tina (Robert) Heindel, of Chesterville, OH, Tamra Hetrick, of Lebanon, TN, and James (Michelle) Hetrick, of North Fairfield, OH, sister, Donna (Dave) Fate, of Fremont, brothers, Dean (Penny), of Helena, Doug, of Fremont, and David, of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren, Harlie Mae, Loren, and Rebecca, and many nieces and nephews.
Friends may call on Saturday August 24, from 10:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 noon at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Burial will follow at Peaks Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com
Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Temple Soup Kitchen 1613 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 22, 2019