Services
Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home
38 South Street
Berlin Heights, OH 44814
888-634-4834
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
1951 - 2019
Dale Hetrick Obituary
Dale Hetrick

Huron - Dale Hetrick, 68, of Huron, passed away on August 18, 2019, at Promedica Health Hospice in Sylvania. He was born on February 16, 1951, in Sandusky to the late Robert and Wilma (Leimbach) Hetrick. He was a 1969 graduate of Fremont-Ross High School. Dale was a farmer and a long haul truck driver for much of his career. He enjoyed gardening, classic cars, and playing bingo.

He is survived by his three children, Tina (Robert) Heindel, of Chesterville, OH, Tamra Hetrick, of Lebanon, TN, and James (Michelle) Hetrick, of North Fairfield, OH, sister, Donna (Dave) Fate, of Fremont, brothers, Dean (Penny), of Helena, Doug, of Fremont, and David, of Atlanta, GA, grandchildren, Harlie Mae, Loren, and Rebecca, and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call on Saturday August 24, from 10:00 am until the time of services at 12:00 noon at the Morman-Hinman-Tanner Funeral Home, 38 South Street, Berlin Heights. Burial will follow at Peaks Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at mormanfuneralhome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to Victory Temple Soup Kitchen 1613 Hayes Ave, Sandusky, OH 44870.
Published in the News-Messenger on Aug. 22, 2019
Remember
