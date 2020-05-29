Dalia M. DeLeon
Dalia M. DeLeon

Fremont - Dalia Martinez DeLeon, 81, of Fremont, OH was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 29, 2020. Dalia was born in Lytle, TX on December 18, 1938 to Guadalupe Martinez. Dalia married Cristobal Cruz DeLeon on December 22, 1956.

Dalia loved children. From 1971 to 1991 she worked at WSOS where she retired as the Family Developmental Center Director.

She enjoyed making crafts, reading her Bible, watching movies, baking, camping and visiting with family.

Dalia is survived by her children, Daniel DeLeon, Plano, TX, Raquel DeLeon, Lacarne, OH, Roberto (Donna) DeLeon, Fremont, and Ricardo (Eve) DeLeon, Chicago, IL; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband; mother and grandparents, Guadalupe and Sabino Martinez.

A public graveside service will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at McGormley Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorials may be made to Grace Community Church - Children's Ministry.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory.




Published in News-Messenger from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
