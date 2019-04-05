|
Daniel A. Jenkins
Fremont - Daniel A. Jenkins, 91, of Fremont, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at his residence. He was born on January 6, 1928 to Walter & Bessie (Frymire) Jenkins.
Daniel graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1946. In May 1951, he enlisted and proudly served in the United States Army. He was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. After his enlistment was completed in March 1953, he went to work at A&P, which later became FoodTown. There wasn't anything that Daniel couldn't do there. He retired in 1990. Daniel was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, St. Joe's Booster Club and the American Legion. He donated his time as a Food Pantry Volunteer.
On September 6, 1950, Daniel married the love of his life, Emma Rose Hoffman at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Millersville. Together, they celebrated 68 years of wedded bliss. She survives him. Also surviving are their children, Dennis (Kim) Jenkins of Fremont, Linda (Mark) Boxx of Logan, UT, Rick (Sue) Jenkins of Fremont, David (Sally) Jenkins of Nowalk, Lesia (Tim) Luc of Fremont and Lori (Mike) Mange of Clyde; 23 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren with 2 great-grandchildren on the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Iona Macielewicz, Helen Taylor, Mildred Cline, Edwin Jenkins and Wilma Isabel.
Visitation will be held at the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home on Sunday, April 7, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 p.m., with a Virgil Service starting at 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Father Michael Roemmele will officiate. Burial with Military Rites will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bishop Hoffman Catholic School or Heartland Hospice of Fremont.
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 5, 2019