David Burmeister
Fremont - David Irvin Burmeister, 71, passed away at his home on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born on January 28, 1949 to the late Irvin and Ruth (Smith) Burmeister.
David spent a majority of his school days at Oak Harbor Schools before moving to the Lakota school system for his senior year. He graduated from Lakota in 1968.
On September 25, 1970, he married Sandra Russell, spending 49 years together in marriage.
After buying his first tractor at 12 years old, David found a love for everything agricultural, and became a life-long farmer. He sold Red Power farm equipment (International Harvester, Case IH) for 49 ½ years, working for Purdy Sales and Gibbs Equipment throughout his career. He was a member of the Country Combo Farm Council, S.C.R.A.P., and was awarded the Ag. Service Award in 2008 by the Sandusky County Chamber of Commerce. He enjoyed collecting antique farm equipment, farm toys, and agriculture literature.
David was also a faithful member of Grace Lutheran Church. He served on the Church Council and was a member of Grace Brothers.
Surviving is his wife, Sandra; daughters, Jennifer (Robert) Poulton of Lamoni, IA, Rebecca (Scott) Mills of Clyde; grandchildren, Anna, Grace, and Benjamin Poulton, and Scott Jr., and Nicole Mills; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Larry (Kathleen) Burmeister of Gibsonburg, Joann Brugger of Oak Harbor, Lamar (Sue) Burmeister of Monroe, TN, Betty (Charlie) Gonya of Fremont, Kathleen Burmeister of Bradner, John (Nancy) Burmeister of Fremont, and Sarah (Jim) Auen of Fremont; many cousins, nieces, and nephews; many good friends of the agricultural community; and a beloved 'barn cat', Mr. Cat.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Ruth, and brother-in-law, Edwin Brugger.
A socially distanced Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, August 6 at 11:30AM at the site of the former Trinity Lutheran Church, County Road 170, with family available to greet guests an hour prior. Face masks are recommended. Limited seating will be available. You are welcome to bring lawn chairs. Graveside Services will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery, Kingsway. Following services, the family asks that you join them in fellowship at the Burmeister Tool Shed.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Grace Lutheran Church, the Fremont Food Pantry, or to the Donor's Choice.
If you would like us to add your name to the family's register book you may call us at 419-332-7391 or send personal condolences by visiting: www.hermanfh.com