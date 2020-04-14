Services
David C. Buechler


1948 - 2020
David C. Buechler Obituary
David C. Buechler

Fremont - David C. Buechler, 72, of Fremont, passed away Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Ohio Veterans Home. He was born March 24, 1948 in St. Louis, MO, the son of Edward J. and Isabella (Speer) Buechler. On June 26, 1971 he married Judy Kauling.

He was a United States Air Force Veteran, a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Eagles. Dave enjoyed outdoor yard work, especially in the summer.

Surviving is his wife Judy Buechler of Fremont, children: Jennifer Lyn (Bruce) Durnwald of Fremont, OH, Andrea Leigh (Brian) Gerwin of Clyde, OH; and Marc David Buechler of Fremont, OH; grandchildren: Jacob, Garrett, Adrianna, Aiden, Brooke, Trevor; brother Christopher Buechler of St. Louis. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Stephen and Kenneth.

Dave will be interred with military graveside rights at McGormley Cemetery in Fremont, OH. A Memorial Mass and funeral luncheon will be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family, their intention is to utilize them to gift the nursing staff with meals as they continue to care for the residents.

Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Online expressions of sympathy and memories may be shared at www.hannemanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
