David E. And Delia W. Sherck
David E. and Delia W. Sherck

David E. Sherck, Colonel USAF (retired), passed away November 12, 2007 at age 82. His wife of 62 years, Delia Wyatt Sherck, passed away on January 16, 2020, at age 93. They are survived by their three children: Catherine D. (Robert) Peterson of Punta Gorda, Florida; Linda G. (William) Timko of the Villages, Florida, and Charles L. (Karen DeLuca) Sherck. Also surviving are their five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. David served in the Army Air Corps during WWII, after his return to Ohio, joined the Air National Guard and continued to fly jets which was always his passion. David also worked for Whirlpool and retired as Director of Quality Control. David and Delia were long time members of the Fireside Church community. David helped rebuild the church after it was severely damaged by fire, and Delia was also active in church functions. Throughout life, David and Delia were devoted to each other, and to their family. Their remains will be interred together at the Zion United Church of Christ in Bellevue, Ohio.




Published in News-Messenger from Jun. 24 to Jun. 27, 2020.
