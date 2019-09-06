|
David J. Zeller
Gibsonburg - David J. Zeller, 81, passed away on Tues., Sept. 3, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital, Fremont. He was born on March 1, 1938 in Fremont to the late Charles William and Leta Irene (Ottney) Zeller.
David was a member of the Gibsonburg High School graduating class of 1956. He attended Bowling Green State University and worked doing maintenance and custodial duties for Atlas Industries from 1967-1991. He was in the Army Reserved but had been called active during the Cuban Missile Crisis.
David was an enthusiastic member of the Falcon Club. He enjoyed watching basketball and softball games always rooting for his favorite teams, Gibsonburg and BGSU. David liked to expand his High-Fidelity record collection of Big Band and music of the 50's. He was always a friend to everyone he met and WSOS had honored him as a previous recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award for taking meals to Luther Meadow residents.
Surviving are his nieces and nephew, Rosalie Zeller of Bellbrook, OH, Jim J. (Amy) Zeller of Woodville, OH, Sally Zeller of Gibsonburg, OH, and Kathy (Jamie) Malwitz of Fond du lac, WI, Mary (Steve) Scott of Fond du lac, WI, and Charles (Karen ) Zeller of Il; sisters-in-law, Loyola and Carol Zeller; along with several great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, James W. and John L. Zeller; nieces, Diane Zeller and Carol Ann Zeller; and sister-in-law, Nola Zeller.
Visitation will be Sun., Sept. 8, 2019, 5-7 p.m., at the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Gibsonburg. Funeral Services will be on Mon., 10:30 a.m., at Trinity United Methodist Church, Gibsonburg visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Rev. Max Ulderich will officiate. Burial with Military Honors will follow at West Union Cemetery, Gibsonburg.
Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Gibsonburg.
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 6, 2019