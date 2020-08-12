1/1
David K. Reese
David K. Reese

Risingsun - David K. Reese, 61, of Risingsun, OH passed Sunday evening at his residence after a valiant battle against lung cancer. He was born in Fremont on October 7, 1958 the son of Karrol and Lorene Schied Reese.

Dave was a 1977 graduate of Ross High School and went on to enlist in the United States Air Force. He worked as an aircraft maintenance specialist while stationed at Beale Air Force Base in California. His mechanical aptitude and love of racing combined and led him to work on numerous racing motorcycles, his California racing family coined him "Kraziee Dave".

Upon his return to the area, Dave worked for Lakota Schools as a bus driver. Although he never had children, he considered all that rode bus #8 his own. Dave was a lover of animals, motorcycles and a race enthusiast.

Surviving are his siblings Kathy (Scott) McCord , Nancy Pecora, Betty (Bob) Kusmer, Janet (Terry) Wagner, Pat Puchaslki, Dave Peterson, Tim (Stephanie) Kern, Tonya (George) Dussel, Tom Kern. He was preceded in death by his parents: Karrol, Lorene and Luella Reese.

Visitation will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. In accordance with state and local regulations, masks are required for all portions of the service and social distancing guidelines will be observed. Graveside services will take place at 11:00A.M. at Greenlawn Memory Gardens Clyde, OH. Military graveside rights will be performed by the V.F.W. and American Legion. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society.

Those wishing to share a fond memory or express a condolence are encouraged to visit hannemanfuneralhomes.com




Published in News-Messenger from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
