David L. Cooper
Clyde - David L. Cooper, age 64 of Clyde, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky. David was born November 7, 1954 in Fremont the son of Joyce (Polter) Cooper and the late Howard Cooper.
In addition to his mother, David is survived by his wife, Rose Cooper (Hamilton), whom he married April 14, 1979 in Norwalk; 5 children: Kathryn (Jason) Jaeger of Fremont, Stefanie Taylor of Fremont, Nikki (Richard) Fritz of Clyde, Delilah (Larry) Advey of Clyde, and Samuel (Heather) Cooper of Fremont; 11 grandchildren: Alexis, Jakob, Damon Jr., Justin, Averie, Delaney, Isaac, Ava, Joshua, Alexander, and Aubrey; 6 siblings: Thomas Cooper, Gary Cooper, Howard Cooper, Robert Cooper, Patty Glenn, and Linda Myers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his father, David is preceded in death by his son, Joshua David Cooper, and son-in-law, Damon Taylor.
Friends will be received Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 10am until a funeral service beginning at 12, noon, at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy., Clyde, OH 43410. Burial will follow at McPherson Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at foosfuneral.com
Published in the News-Messenger on June 28, 2019