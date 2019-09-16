|
|
David L. Davis
Clyde - David L. Davis, age 76 of Clyde, passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at The Bellevue Hospital. David was born February 18, 1943 in Sharon, West Virginia, the son of the late Earnest D. and Mary Elizabeth Davis (Hill).
David was an Aircrewman in the United States Navy and also in the Ohio National Guard and past Post Commander of the Clyde VFW. He was also a member of the Clyde VFW Color Guard. He coached flag football in Clyde for 12 years and was a Cub Master.
David is survived by his wife, Linda (Thomas) Davis, whom he married December 14, 1968 in Clyde; 5 sons: Clint J. Davis of Clyde, Thomas D. (Sara) Davis of Millbury, OH, and triplets: David V. (Lizzie) Davis of Fremont, Dr. Duane L. (Jackie) Davis of Salem, IN, and Darren J. Davis of Fairborn, OH; 13 grandchildren: Cameron, Maddie, Gabriella, Caden, Carys, Destiny, Emma, Torrance, Connor, Julian, Elizabeth, Sophia, and Colin; brother, Robert V. (Connie) Davis of Wakeman, OH; sister, Sharlene (Paul) Poole of The Villages, FL; numerous nieces and nephews; and his furbabies: Annie, Junior, and Kissie.
In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his granddaughter, Mairi Davis, and his mother and father-in-law: Junior and Anna Thomas.
Friends will be received Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2-4 & 5-8pm at Foos Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 504 E. McPherson Hwy, Clyde, OH 43410. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00am also at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Green Springs Cemetery at 11:00am on Thursday, September 19, 2019.
Memorial donation may be made in David's honor to Community Tissue Services, 2900 College Drive, Kettering, OH 45420, or to donor's favorite charity.
Published in the News-Messenger from Sept. 16 to Sept. 18, 2019