David L. Francis
Fremont - David L. Francis (78) Fremont, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 of pancreatic cancer. He was born in Fremont on June 21, 1942 to Laurel and Marian (Stadler) Francis. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1960 and from Tiffin University in 1964.
David and his wife, Nancy (Flahiff) Francis, celebrated 54 years of marriage on January 8th. He retired from the Fremont Water Treatment Plant in 2007. He served 20 years in the Ohio National Guard.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council #591 both 3rd and 4th Degree, where he served twice as Grand Knight; the VFW, and the St. Joe Booster Club. He enjoyed golf, travel, reading, camping, and time spent with his family. He was an avid history buff and had a great mind for trivia. He will be remembered for his big smile and quick wit and as a fun loving, mischievous youngster. He was a loyal fan of the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, and the Michigan Wolverines "GO BLUE"!
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Nancy; daughters Shelli (Chris) Beck of Fremont, Melissa (Jeff) Albright of Lindsey, and Heather (Dennis) Fabian of Lorain; grandchildren, Jordan Beck of Put In Bay, Brad (Lindsey) Beck of Grove City, Ohio, Makenzie Beck of Kent, Ohio, Logan Albright of Fremont, Riley Albright of Lindsey, and Nathan Fabian of Lorain; sister Donna Safranek of Waterford, MI, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Arthur Francis, and sister Marcia Darmstadt.
Visitation: Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH 43420. Social distancing will be observed with wait times taking place outdoors. If you are unable to attend and would like to have your name signed in the register book, please call the funeral home at 419-332-6409.
Mass of Christian Burial: Saturday, July 11, 2020; 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 550 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH. Mass will be live streamed at https://www.sacredheart-fremont.org/
.
A private burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, if you wish to make a memorial contribution, the family suggests ProMedica Hospice, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or the Bishop Hoffman SJCC Campus.
Online condolences my be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
.