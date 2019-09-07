|
|
David L. Longanbach
FREMONT - David L. Longanbach, 71, of Fremont, OH passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. He was born October 8, 1947 in Fremont to Howard and Justine (Whitcomb) Longanbach. He was a 1967 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Dave married Janice Beckman on June 21, 1969 in Fremont and she survives. He worked for Brush Wellman for twenty-three years and retired in 2009. Dave was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and enjoyed traveling with his wife. He loved to spend time with his family.
Dave is survived by his wife of fifty years, Janice Longanbach, Fremont, OH; children, Nicole (Sean) Sprouse and Jason Longanbach both of Columbus, OH; brother, Bruce Longanbach of Texas; grandchildren, Oscar and Marshall Sprouse.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Wally and Steve Longanbach.
Visitation: Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E State St., Fremont, OH.
Service: Monday, September 9, 2019; 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church, 705 W. State St., Fremont, OH with and hour of visitation prior to the service at the church. Pastor Scott Mauch will officiate.
Burial: Oakwood Cemetery at a later date
Memorials: Grace Lutheran Church or Donor's Choice.
Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Sept. 7, 2019