David Lee Bodi
March 6, 1937 to August 3, 2020
David (Dave) Lee Bodi, US Navy-Marines Corpsman Veteran, 83, of Viera Florida, formerly of Fremont, Bowling Green, Woodville, and Brunswick, Ohio, passed on August 3, 2020. Dave was preceded in death by his loving wife Janet (Forsyth) in 1980. He was a Loving Husband, Brother, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather. He is survived by his loving wife Hollis (Holly) Bodi, sister Phyllis Newman, sons Terry Bodi (Sue), Kevin Bodi (Shelly), Brian Bodi (Jennifer), Tracy Bodi (Lisa), Brad Bodi (Josephine), and daughters Brigit Brown (Charles), and Allison Cunningham. He loved and enjoyed his 15 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren (with 2 on the way) as well as many niece and nephews.
Dave has left a loving and beautiful legacy as a Christian Man and will forever be our Guardian Angel.
Due to COVID concerns, memorial services are temporarily delayed and announced later.