Fremont - David P. Stotz, 77, of Fremont, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Valley View Health Campus. He was born the son of Richard and Rosalyn (Haslinger) Stotz on November 15, 1941 in Fremont, Ohio. David was a 1959 graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School. He was a trustee for Ballville Township for almost 20 years, part owner of Three Star Maintenance with his good friends, Tom Lewis and Gary Stotz, and retired as a pipefitter for the Local 50. David was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and a lifelong member of the Fremont Elks. He had a love for sports, especially golf, and was a big fan of the University of Michigan football team. However, David's greatest love was for his family, and he cherished spending his time with them the most.



Surviving are his wife, Jane Stotz, children; Thomas (Dana) Stotz of Western Springs, IL, Amy (Craig) Forgatsch of Sunrise, FL, Jennifer (Kevin) Huntley of Sunrise, FL, Matthew Stotz of Fremont, OH, step-daughter, Heather (Colin) Chase, and preceded by step-sons; Adam and Eric Boggs. Also surviving are his grandchildren; Morgan, Mackenzie, Victoria and Olivia Stotz, Tyler, Craig, Jr., and Alexis Forgatsch, Roman and Keegan Huntley, step-grandchildren, Amelia and Naomi Chase, siblings, Don (Dee Ann) Stotz, Mary Powers, Tony (Barb) Stotz, Tim (Ann) Stotz, Kris (Betsy) Stotz, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.







Visitation will be held Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, with a time for sharing by family and friends beginning at 7:30 pm at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. A Mass of Resurrection will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 709 Croghan Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. Rev. Michael Roemmele will be officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The ALS Association, P.O. Box 37022, Boone, IA, 50037.



