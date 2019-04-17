Services
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
419-332-7391
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services
900 North Street
Fremont, OH 43420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Stull
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David R. Stull


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David R. Stull Obituary
David R. Stull

Fremont - David R. Stull, 65, passed away on Sat., April 13, 2019 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky. He was born on Dec. 20, 1953 in Fremont to the late Charles W. and Marjorie (Restle) Stull.

At First Presbyterian Church, on April 16, 1983, he married his sweetheart Stephanie Sorg.

In 1972, David graduated from Fremont Ross. He worked as a Mortgage officer for many years. Recently, he was a driver for Trips, retiring in 2018.

David was a member of the Jaycee's. In his leisure time he enjoyed boating, working in the yard and watching the Browns, Ohio State or Fremont Ross Football. He took pride watching his children grow and succeed in their accomplishments.

In addition to his wife, Stephanie; he is survived by children, Nicole Whetstone of Fremont, Phebe Montalto of Texas, Jarred (Amanda) Stull of Dayton, and Jenna (Codey) Herman of Washington; and brother, Bill (Lana) Stull of Florida.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marjorie; and sister, Sandra Haywood.

Friends and family are welcomed to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Thurs., April 18, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.

Funeral Services will be Fri. 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home where there will be an additional hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.

Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice.

To view David's video tribute or to send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now