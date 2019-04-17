|
David R. Stull
Fremont - David R. Stull, 65, passed away on Sat., April 13, 2019 at Stein Hospice, Sandusky. He was born on Dec. 20, 1953 in Fremont to the late Charles W. and Marjorie (Restle) Stull.
At First Presbyterian Church, on April 16, 1983, he married his sweetheart Stephanie Sorg.
In 1972, David graduated from Fremont Ross. He worked as a Mortgage officer for many years. Recently, he was a driver for Trips, retiring in 2018.
David was a member of the Jaycee's. In his leisure time he enjoyed boating, working in the yard and watching the Browns, Ohio State or Fremont Ross Football. He took pride watching his children grow and succeed in their accomplishments.
In addition to his wife, Stephanie; he is survived by children, Nicole Whetstone of Fremont, Phebe Montalto of Texas, Jarred (Amanda) Stull of Dayton, and Jenna (Codey) Herman of Washington; and brother, Bill (Lana) Stull of Florida.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Marjorie; and sister, Sandra Haywood.
Friends and family are welcomed to the Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Fremont on Thurs., April 18, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m.
Funeral Services will be Fri. 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home where there will be an additional hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Fremont.
Memorials may be made to Stein Hospice.
To view David's video tribute or to send an online condolence, visit: www.hermanfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger on Apr. 17, 2019