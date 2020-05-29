David Ray Hawkins
Fremont - David Ray Hawkins, 54, of Fremont and formerly of Findlay, passed away at 3:06 a.m., Thursday, May 28, 2020, at Promedica Memorial Hospital, Fremont. He was born on August 23, 1965 in Findlay to Rolf Leslie and Sandra Sue (Meadows) Hawkins. David married Mary Collins on May 28, 1989 and she survives. He is also survived by his mother, Sandra Hawkins of Findlay, son, Michael (Carrie) McDonald of Green Springs, Ohio and two granddaughters; Ashley and Morgan McDonald. He was preceded in death by his father, Rolf Leslie Hawkins and brother, Larry Hawkins. David worked for ABC Inoac in Fremont for over 30 years. He enjoyed Sprint Car and NASCAR racing, hunting, fishing, golf and football. David was a dedicated family man and was also a member of the Eagles and VFW. A funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm on Monday, June 1, 2020 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 am Monday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.




