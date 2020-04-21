|
|
Dean Dale Dorr
FREMONT - Dean Dale Dorr, 78, of Fremont, OH passed away at his home on Sunday, April 19, 2020. He was born August 30, 1941 in Fremont to Raymond and Mayola (Druckenmiller) Dorr. He was a 1960 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Dean married Peggy Cleveland on September 13, 1964. He worked at Century Die for over forty years and retired as Plant Manager. He currently worked at Northcoast Asphalt as an Estimator.
Dean was a member of Grace Lutheran Church where he served on the Council. He was a Past Board Member of the Fremont Country Club, a member of DeMars Hunt Club and Rockwell Springs Trout Club. Dean enjoyed golfing, hunting, gardening, the outdoors and being a handyman.
Dean is survived by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Peggy Dorr, Fremont, OH; sons, Gregory (Julianna) Dorr, Smithville, MO and Douglas (Kate) Dorr, Columbus, OH; grandchildren, Zachary and Hailey Dorr; brothers, Gene (Joyce) Dorr of Virginia and Robert (Janet) Dorr, Fremont, OH; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sharon (Richard) Ball, Larry (Sue) Cleveland, Gary (Sandy) Cleveland and Kelli (Michael) Wells.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Private graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Garden, Clyde, OH.
If you wish to view a recording of Dean's graveside service check back Friday, April 24, 2020 on his obituary page at www.whhfh.com.
A celebration of life ceremony will take place at a later date when public gatherings are permitted.
Memorials: Grace Lutheran Church, 705 W. State St, Fremont, OH 43420 or ProMedica Hospice, 430 S Main St., Clyde, OH 43410.
