Deborah A. Williams



Clyde - Deborah A. Williams, 53, of Clyde, died on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, with her family beside her, at the Ebeid Hospice in Toledo.



Deb was born in Fremont on April 12, 1967 to Larry and Sue (Keegan) Dinan. She graduated from Clyde High School in 1985.



She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Clyde. She was a basket collector, pig lover, liked to garden and plant flowers. Deb was also an integral person in the family farm. When she and Randy could travel, she enjoyed that time .But her greatest love and activity was spending time with the grandchildren.



She had worked at Kelsey Hayes, Fremont Plastics, the former WFRO and Millers Super Value. Deb had worked at the Croghan Colonial Bank for a time.



On November 12, 1988, she married Randall Williams. He survives, along with their son, Paul and his wife, Mariah and their two children Harper and Sawyer Williams.



Her mother, Sue survives in Clyde; sister, Mary (Jeff) Below in Fremont and brother Leo (Dori) Dinan in Green Springs also survive.



Deb was preceded in death by her father, Larry and brother, Larry II. Two of her uncles, that she worked with on the farm, Tim Dinan and Bob Dinan, are also deceased.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 4-7:00 pm at Mitchell-Auxter Funeral Home, 218 South Main St., Clyde. Please use the front entrance and exit the back door, for a walk through visitation. The funeral will be on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Bakertown Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to the Clyde FFA or St. Paul Lutheran Church in Clyde.









