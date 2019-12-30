Services
Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services
319 West Madison Street
Gibsonburg, OH 43431
(419) 637-2026
Della J. Tyson

Della J. Tyson Obituary
Della J. Tyson

Orient - Della J. Tyson, 85, of Orient, OH, and formerly of Gibsonburg, passed away December 29, 2019. She was born on November 7, 1934 to Henry and Elma (Koons) Florea in Fostoria, Ohio. Della was a resident of Gibsonburg for 50 years until she recently moved in with her daughter, Naioma. She enjoyed going to the library, quilting, doing puzzles and baking. Della married Dwight Tyson on June 20, 1953 in Fostoria, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 1989.

Left to cherish her memory are her children; William (Denise) Tyson of South Branch, MI, Kemp (Nancy) Tyson of Gibsonburg, OH, Naioma (Charles) Nash of Orient, OH, Keitha (Ernest) Schultz of Morenci, MI, and Henry (Le Ann) Tyson of Gibsonburg, OH, 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. In addition to her parents, and husband, Dwight, she is preceded in death by her 6 siblings.

Graveside services will be held privately for her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, OH, 43215.

Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Gibsonburg, OH, has had the privilege of serving Mrs. Tyson's family.

To express online condolences, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Inform family & friends of Della's passing.
