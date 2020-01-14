Services
Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory - Tiffin
135 North Washington Street
Tiffin, OH 44883
(419) 447-1221
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Dema Ellen Watkins


1931 - 2020
Dema Ellen Watkins Obituary
Dema Ellen Watkins, 88, of Tiffin, passed away at 10:38 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2020 at Mercy Hospital in Tiffin.

Dema was born on April 11, 1931 in Pleasant Twp. to the late Joseph and Alta (Kiser) Peterson. She married Dalton Richard Watkins in Pleasant Township, on September 3, 1950 and he preceded her in death on November 20, 2000.

Dema is survived by her children, Connie Sue (Tom) Kalb of Bucyrus, Michael Lee (Kimme) Watkins of Medina, two grandchildren, Jenny (Brad) Owens of Shaker Heights, Joe (Hilary) Kalb of Gahanna, two great-grandchildren, Aaron and Abby Owens and a brother, Donald A. Peterson of Toledo.

Dema was a graduate of Old Fort High School class of 1949 and retired from Old Fort Bank after 27 years. She was a member of the Old Fort United Methodist Church and volunteered at the Ritz Theatre, Mercy Hospital and with Red Cross Bingo.

Dema was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers, William and Dale Peterson.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Engle-Shook Funeral Home & Crematory in Tiffin. Visitation for family and friends will be held on Thursday, from 4-7 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be held at Pleasant Union Cemetery in Old Fort.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Old Fort United Methodist Church, Seneca House or to the . Online condolences may be left for the family at

www.engleshookfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
