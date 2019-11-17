|
|
Dennis L. Ruehle
Fremont - Dennis L. Ruehle,66, of Fremont, died November 15, 2019 at Countryside Manor, his home for the last 10 years. He was born October 16, 1953 in Fremont, the son of Robert and Bea ( Howard) Ruehle. Denny was a 1972 graduate of Ross High and attended BGSU.
He went on to work for the News-Messenger and RFD News as a salesman for the advertising departments.
His love for sports showed through his youth baseball coaching to following the Cleveland Indians, OSU football and basketball, BGSU Hockey and the Cleveland Browns.
Denny will be remembered for his kindness to all who knew him and his long hard battle with diabetes.
The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside for their care and friendship and Bob and Sharon Karlovetz for their Wednesday shopping trips with Denny.
Surviving is his sister Pam Swartz of Fremont; nephew Jeff Swartz; great-nieces: Brianna Nickens and Alicia Boreman; great-great niece Harper Nickens and great--great nephew; Rowen Nickens. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents: Lester and Anna Ruehle, Faye and Fred Howard.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 from 4-7P.M. at Hanneman-Chudzinski-Keller Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Funeral services will take place at the funeral home at 11:00A.M. on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Countryside Manor or Sandusky County Humane Society.
Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Denny's family. All are encouraged to share fond memories or condolences by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019