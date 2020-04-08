Services
Dennis Lee Weber

Dennis Lee Weber Obituary
Dennis Lee Weber

Gibsonburg - Dennis Lee Weber, 73, of Gibsonburg, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease on April 7, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on September 19, 1946 in Gibsonburg the son of Clifford and Florence (Ory) Weber. Dennis married Minnie Woodruff on March 14, 1965 at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibsonburg. He was a machine operator at TRW Kelsey Hayes for 36 years until his retirement in September of 2006. Dennis was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and the Pigeon Club of Fremont where he trained homing pigeons. He was also a left-handed pitcher in his youth for the Wild Cats Team. Dennis enjoyed trapping, hunting, fishing and just being outside, camping and playing games with his family, as well as line dancing in the Over the Hill Club with his wife.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Minnie Weber, daughters; Ginger (Kenneth, Jr.) Walker of Fremont, Jamie Weber, Tammy (Rodney, Sr.) Turner of Gibsonburg, grandsons; Jacob (Adrienne) and Justin Walker, Cliff and Clay (Sierra) Turner, great-granddaughter, Mahlia, brother, Willis "Bud" (Carnetta) Weber, sister, Phyllis Estep.

The family will be having a private service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1187 CR 128, Fremont, OH, 43420, or ProMedica Hospice, 430 S. Main Street, Clyde, OH, 43410.

To express online condolences or to view Dennis's Tribute Video, please visit www.hermanfh.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020
