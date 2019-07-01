|
Dennis R. Simpkins
Shelby - Dennis R. Simpkins, age 68 of Shelby, passed away Friday evening, June 28, 2019 at Ohio Health Mansfield.
Born August 6, 1950 in Tiffin to Lafayette Simpkins and Ester Joan Drew. He was a 1969 graduate of Fremont Ross High School. Dennis then moved to the Toledo area and worked in marketing and sales for almost 30 years. He raised his children in the Whitehouse area, where he owned and operated the Anthony Wayne Sports Shop. In 1999, he and his loving wife purchased the Red Fox Country Inn Bed and Breakfast in Danville, Ohio where they shared many happy times with their guests. It was also a great place for their many family/friends gatherings. 2013 brought about a move to Shelby as they slowed down and eased into retirement. Dennis then became a member of the Ontario United Methodist Church.
He had enjoyed all sports and was an avid Cleveland sports fan. He was an umpire and coached little league baseball and softball for many years. He coached teens from Toledo's "Old 4th Ward League" and was very proud of the few who went on to further their careers in professional baseball. Dennis was very much a people person and cherished the time he spent with others.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Sue Simpkins, whom he wed May 25, 1994; three children Jennifer (Brian LaRue) Caliri of Willoughby, OH, Elizabeth Simpkins of Perrysburg, OH, Mark (Aimee) Simpkins of Whitehouse, OH; three step-children Luke McCollum of Westerville, OH, Kristina Wetzel of Mansfield, OH and Jessica (Mark) Faust of Hillsboro, OH; 10 grandchildren Bella, Mason, Taylor, Asher, Sophia, Oliver, Elam, Olivia, Chloe, Owen and one on the way in October; four brothers Terry (Tina) Simpkins of Tiffin, Tom (Penny) Simpkins of Fremont, Chris Simpkins of Clyde, Greg (Nicky) Simpkins of Tiffin; four sisters Shirley Simpkins of Tiffin, OH, Cathy (Jeff) Sherman of Clyde, Debbie Haden of Sandusky, Cindy (Gary) Hummel of Tiffin, OH, his mother as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother Jeffery Simpkins; son-in-law Carlos Wetzel and brother-in-law Skip Haden.
Friends may call at the Ontario United Methodist Church at 3540 Park Ave W, Ontario, OH 44906 Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 PM. Pastor Karen Wagenhals will officiate with interment held at a later date.
Barkdull Funeral Home & Crematory in Shelby is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the form of donation to the Ontario United Methodist Church.
Published in the News-Messenger on July 1, 2019