Derwin "Doc" R. Bates
FREMONT - Derwin "Doc" Reed Bates, 87, of Fremont, OH passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019 at ProMedica Memorial Hospital. He was born on June 26, 1931 in Risingsun, OH to Joseph Lester and Cleta Cleo (Thrasher) Bates. He was a 1949 graduate of Risingsun High School.
Doc worked as a Communication Supervisor for the Ohio Department of Transportation, as well as running Bates Radio & TV for many years. He had previously worked at Gellers and was in active service with the United States Air Force during the Korean War, where he was posted in Puerto Rico.
Doc was a Life Member of the Fremont Elks and Eagles and a member of the Moose. He had a private pilot's license, was an avid golfer and loved reading western novels.
Doc is survived by his wife of twenty years, Jeanne Bates, Fremont, OH; children, Vicki (Terry) Chissus, Puyallup, WA, Julie Miller, Port Clinton, OH, Joseph Bates, Chicago, IL, Jeffrey Bates, NY, NY; step children, Michael (Pamela) Clark, Charles Clark and Allen (Jody) Clark, all of Fremont, OH and Jennifer Clark, Port Charlotte, FL; brothers, Darrell Bates of Arizona, Gilbert Bates of Idaho and Myron Bates of Fremont, OH; he has grandchildren and great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Norman Bates; sister, Juanita Strausbaugh; son-in-law, Keith Miller.
There will be no services at this time. Doc's family will arrange for a celebration of Doc's life to be held in June 2019, details of which will be announced.
Memorials or contributions in Doc's name can be made to the donor's choice of charities.
Arrangements are entrusted to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, Fremont, OH.
Published in the News-Messenger on Feb. 15, 2019