Dewella Ilene Kerns
Dewella Ilene Kerns passed away Sunday, April 5,2020 in Colorado Springs. She was born August 17,1926 in Fostoria, Ohio to Burl and Eva Reidling.
May 17, 1947 she married George Ziebold. They had one daughter and later divorced. She lived most of her life in Fremont, Ohio where she was a bookkeeper. Recently she went to live with her daughter in Canon City, CO.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Dennis) McCormack of Canon City, CO. Five grandchildren, Andrew (Kate) McCormack of Detroit Lakes, MN, Brandee (Shawn) Martinez and Jonathan (Kacy) McCormack of Colorado Springs and Daniel (Angee) and Owen (Courtney) McCormack of Peyton, CO. 16 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She has 2 sisters, Margaret Wendler of Milford Center, Ohio and Kathleen Hansen of Fremont, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 2 brothers, Burl E Reidling and Kenneth L Reidling.
Services to be held at a later date and burial in Fremont.
Published in the News-Messenger from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020