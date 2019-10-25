Services
Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home
425 E. STATE ST.
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-6409
Diana L. "Nasty" Thomson


1963 - 2019
Diana L. "Nasty" Thomson Obituary
Diana L. "Nasty" Thomson

Green Springs - Diana L. "Nasty" Thomson, 56, of Green Springs, OH passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, OH. She was born October 22, 1963 in Fremont to Robert Arter and Sharon (Davis) Greiner. She was a 1981 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.

Nasty married Greg Thomson on June 9, 1989 in Fremont. She was a bar tender at various establishments around Fremont, especially Shellukes Bar & Grill. Nasty enjoyed shopping and eating out. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and taking trips to Florida.

Nasty is survived by her husband of thirty years, Greg Thomson, Green Springs, OH; children, Amber (Darrell) Gallaway, Fremont, OH and Robert (Brooke Kistler) Collins, Tiffin, OH; mother, Sharon Greiner, Fremont, OH; siblings, Doug (Beckie) Arter, Fremont, OH, Mike Arter, Colon, MI; grandchildren, LaDante Carter and Serenity Collins; nephews, Josh, Adam and Travis Arter, Jason and Tanner Goff; mother and father-in-law, Ruthanne and Jim Thomson, Clyde, OH.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Arter.

Visitation: Monday, October 28, 2019, from 2 - 6 pm at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home and Crematory, 425 E. State St, Fremont, OH.

Memorials can be made to Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.whhfh.com
Published in the News-Messenger from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019
