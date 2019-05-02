Services
Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home
416 South Arch Street
Fremont, OH 43420
(419) 332-8288
Dianne Hafley
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, May 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Dianne E. Hafley Obituary
Dianne E. Hafley, 62, of Fremont, passed away peacefully April 18, 2019 at home with her family. She was born August 9, 1956 in Tiffin the daughter of Burton Eugene and Alice (Feurer) Joseph. She was a 1974 Tiffin Calvert graduate. Dianne worked at Memorial Hospital as a nursing secretary.

Dianne was active with The Scleroderma Foundation and spent time advocating and supporting others diagnosed with the disease. She enjoyed baking, her specialty was her Christmas cookies, which she made by the dozens. Baking became a family event; she'd often implore the help of her husband and son for decorating. Dianne was a lover of animals, through the years numerous dogs found their way into her heart and into her home.

Surviving is her husband of 43 years, Tim Hafley of Fremont, OH; son Matthew (Megan Gooch) Hafley of Lakewood, OH; brothers Dave Joseph of Alpharetta, GA and Dennis Joseph of Tiffin, OH.

A Memorial gathering will take place on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1-5 PM at Keller-Koch-Chudzinski Funeral Home, 416 S. Arch Street, Fremont, OH. Online condolences may be expressed at www.kkchud.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Scleroderma Foundation, your local hospice care, or your local Humane Society/animal shelter.
Published in the News-Messenger on May 2, 2019
