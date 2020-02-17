|
Dollie Fay Michael
Fremont - Dollie Fay Michael, 76, of Fremont, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Toledo Hospital. She was born on January 1, 1944 in Hazard, KY to Charlie and Lillie (White) Finley. Dollie attended Fremont Ross High School where she met Ronald Michael, and they married in 1964. She was a strong and determined woman who had a positive impact on her family and friends. Dollie was also a great caregiver and babysitter. She loved kids and animals, especially her cat, Marley. Dollie was a member of the and Ladies Auxiliary in Fremont.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa Michael, sisters; Beulah (John) Brunnet, Juanita (Frank) Trevino, long-time companion, Glenn Bliss, best friend, Mattie Brown, niece, Laurie Brunnet and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Bobby Finley, and stepfather, Leslie Pitman.
Visitation will be Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at Herman-Karlovetz Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 900 North Street, Fremont, OH, 43420. A graveside service and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her family in care of her sister, Beulah Brunnet.
Published in the News-Messenger from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020