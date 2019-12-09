|
|
Dolores A. Burner
Woodville - Dolores A. Burner, 77 of Woodville, Ohio passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born on February 28, 1942 to Lewis and Agnes (Cseh) Woyame in Toledo, OH. She married Melvin Burner on November 9, 1963 in Fremont Ohio. Dolores and Melvin raised three children and celebrated nearly 53 years of marriage before Melvin passed in August of 2016. She worked 15 years at Hammill Manufacturing in the accounting department. In addition, Dolores and Melvin, owned and operated Mel-O-Dee Bowl in Woodville for 16 years. Dolores was a woman of deep faith and a devout Catholic woman, never without her Rosary. She was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Genoa. However, it was her family that brought her the greatest joy.
Dolores is survived by her children: Shari Dougherty of Williston, Terry Burner of Genoa and Craig (Beth) Burner of Genoa, 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sisters: Gertrude Shanks and Margaret (Dave) Geldine. Brother: Joseph (Judy) Woyame and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Melvin, Dolores, was preceded in death by her parents, son-in-law: Jeff Dougherty, brother-in-law: Jim Shanks, and sister-in-law: Beverly Woyame.
Family and friends will be received 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 201 West Main Street, Woodville, OH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 204 South Main Street, Genoa. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Father Timothy Ferris will be the Celebrant. Interment will be in the Westwood Cemetery, Woodville, OH. There will be a bereavement luncheon served back in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Our Lady of Lourdes or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dolores's caregivers, Coco, Heather, Shelia and Calista. On-line condolences may be shared with the family at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the News-Messenger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019