Dolores A. Edwards
Clyde - Dolores A. Edwards, 90, of Clyde, OH passed away surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne, IN. She was born on April 22, 1930 in Fremont, OH to Edward and Loretta (Dutt) Byers, Sr. She was a 1948 graduate of Fremont Ross High School.
Dolores married Donald J. Edwards on September 6, 1949 at St. Mary's Church in Clyde, OH and he preceded her in death on December 31, 1985.
Dolores was a homemaker and a cook at Serwin's Restaurant for ten years until she retired in 2001. She was a member of St. Mary's Church in Clyde where she volunteered at the church and at St. Mary's Elementary School cafeteria. Dolores enjoyed reading, traveling, embroidery and spending time with her family.
Dolores is survived by her children, Richard (Ruth) Edwards of Illinois, Patricia Hoffman, Clyde, OH, Michelle Edwards of Georgia, Vicky Hudson Edwards of Missouri, Pastor Timothy (Ann) Edwards of Indiana, Jeffery (Maj Britt) Edwards of Ontario, Canada, Theresa "Terri" (Daniel) Giebel, Clyde, OH; sisters, Phyllis Fisher and Beverly Bittigar both of Fremont, OH, Faye King of North Carolina; sister-in-law, Joan Byers, Fremont; grandchildren, Heather, Robert, Andrea, Elizabeth, Tricia, Joshua, Kim, Shari, Tonya, Samantha, Eric, Jason, Ryan, Miriam, Isabelle, Samuel, Benjamin, Rebecca, Amanda and Jacob and numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald J. Edwards; grandson, Jonathan Hoffman; siblings, Edward Byers, Jr., Franklin Byers, Thomas Byers, Margaret Bleckinger and Glenda Dodson.
Visitation: Saturday, November 7, 2020, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Wonderly Horvath Hanes Funeral Home, 425 E State St, Fremont, OH
The use of face masks is required while indoors at all services. Social distancing will be observed throughout all services with wait times taking place outdoors. If you would prefer, you may express your condolences at www.whhfh.com
or call the funeral home at 419-332-6409 to request that your name be signed in the guest book.
Private services will take place for the immediate family.
Burial: Greenlawn Memory Gardens, Clyde, OH
Memorials can be made in Dolores's honor to Christ Lutheran Church, 4412 Park St., Woodburn, IN 46797 or Bishop Hoffman Catholic School c/o Mrs. Terri Giebel's classroom, 500 Smith Rd., Fremont, OH 43420